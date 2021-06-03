NBA Playoff Games June 3, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch
How To Watch:
Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six: The Nugget-Trailblazers will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, with tip-off at 8 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six: The Suns-Lakers will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angles. The game will be shown on TNT with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.
Betting Odds:
Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Nuggets
|
+5 (-109)
|
Over 227.5 (-112)
|
+170
|
Trailblazers
|
-5 (-112)
|
Under 227.5 (-110)
|
-210
Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Suns
|
+2 (-109)
|
Over 207.5 (-109)
|
+110
|
Lakers
|
-2 (-112)
|
Under 207.5 (-112)
|
-132
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Public’s Picks:
Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Nuggets
|
37%
|
17%
|
71%
|
31%
|
52%
|
10%
|
Blazers
|
63%
|
83%
|
29%
|
69%
|
48%
|
90%
Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Suns
|
50%
|
45%
|
34%
|
65%
|
60%
|
58%
|
Lakers
|
50%
|
55%
|
66%
|
35%
|
40%
|
42%
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: basketball NBA sports bettingSports General