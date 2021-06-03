NBA Playoff Games June 3, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

How To Watch:

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six: The Nugget-Trailblazers will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, with tip-off at 8 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six: The Suns-Lakers will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angles. The game will be shown on TNT with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds:

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Nuggets +5 (-109) Over 227.5 (-112) +170 Trailblazers -5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-110) -210

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Suns +2 (-109) Over 207.5 (-109) +110 Lakers -2 (-112) Under 207.5 (-112) -132

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Public’s Picks:

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Nuggets 37% 17% 71% 31% 52% 10% Blazers 63% 83% 29% 69% 48% 90%

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six