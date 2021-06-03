 Skip to main content

NBA Playoff Games June 3, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
NBA Playoff Games June 3, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

How To Watch:
Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six: The Nugget-Trailblazers will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, with tip-off at 8 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six: The Suns-Lakers will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angles. The game will be shown on TNT with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds:

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Nuggets

+5 (-109)

Over 227.5 (-112)

+170

Trailblazers

-5 (-112)

Under 227.5 (-110)

-210

 

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Suns

+2 (-109)

Over 207.5 (-109)

+110

Lakers

-2 (-112)

Under 207.5 (-112)

-132

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Public’s Picks:

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trailblazers Game Six

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Nuggets

37%

17%

71%

31%

52%

10%

Blazers

63%

83%

29%

69%

48%

90%

 

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Suns

50%

45%

34%

65%

60%

58%

Lakers

50%

55%

66%

35%

40%

42%

