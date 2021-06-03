5 Best NBA Prop Bets For June 3, 2021: LeBron, Dame, Jokic And Booker Show Out

Another day, another pay. Once again going three for five on our prop bets, including our top one hitting (you can see yesterday’s article here) we are back at it again.

There are two games on the schedule today: the Denver Nuggets versus the Portland Trailblazers and the Phoenix Suns versus the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still find value. Here are our top NBA prop bets for June 3!

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

5: LeBron James Over 30.5 Points (-103)

I don’t care how ridiculous this point total seems, this is a bet that banks on the best player in the world not wanting to go home. All of the Lakers’ starters in game five were terrible and James isn't going to let them blow it again. He will take control of the game and dominate as he tries to carry this Lakers team that is trying to force a game seven.

4: Monte Morris Over 12.5 Points

Morris is coming off a 28 point effort in the Nuggets game five win and coach Mike Malone will reward him with minutes. He made some clutch threes in overtime and will play with every intention of putting away the Blazers en route to the finals.

3: Devin Booker Over 1.5 3’s Made (-121)

Booker is shooting on average five threes a game during these playoffs and in a high stakes game six, he will look to be the focal point of the offense and put up way more three-point shot attempts. Booker wants to silence Laker fans in their own arena and he should get heavy minutes as he attempts to create a Suns’ victory and advancement to the second round.

1 And 2: Damian Lillard First Basket (+550) And Nikola Jokic First Basket (+550)

This is a prop bet where you take both bets separately as our reasoning for both is the same.

Dame and the Joker are coming off phenomenal games and will be looking to start the game off right for each of their teams. Assuming you put one unit on each to make the first basket, if one of them hits, you would take home 4.5 units in profit and we like the odds that are given

