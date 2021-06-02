NBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks For June 2: Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Have To Step Up For Joel Embiid

We have a loaded NBA slate tonight with four game fives. Some teams looking to stay alive and fight another day while others are looking to pull off the upset and gain a series lead.

Players will go above and beyond and we think we found those players. Here is our top daily fantasy lineup for June 2.

You can check out our game betting previews, public picks and how to watch here.

All player values are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a $50,000 salary limit.

Point Guard: Ben Simmons ($8,100)

Joel Embiid is out, Ben Simmons is in. He may not have a jump shot, but Simmons will rack up counting stats tonight in heavy minutes as Philadelphia looks to clinch the series and move on to the second round.

Shooting Guard: Jordan Clarkson ($6,000)

As NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson has put together a phenomenal season, including his 17 points a game in the playoffs. Clarkson will get minutes even if the Jazz are up big or down huge and he should be able to put up some numbers as the Jazz look to win tonight for the opportunity to defend their no. 1 seed in the second round.

Small Forward: Tobias Harris ($7,800)

All-Star snub Tobias Harris has stepped up his game even further in the playoffs, averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds a night. Harris will try to fill the role of Embiid and put up crazy numbers in the process.

Power Forward: Jaren Jackson Jr. ($5,600)

After missing most of the regular season, JJJ has put up solid numbers so far, with averages of 13 points and six rebounds in the playoffs. Rudy Gobert controls the paint but if Jackson Jr. can hit his outside shots, he should have an awesome game.

Center: Daniel Gafford ($4,700)

Daniel Gafford has had a breakout season and will look to take advantage of Joel Embiid’s injury. He should look to stay in the paint and score easy baskets against an Embiid-less 76ers team.

Guard: Trae Young ($8,900)

The NBA’s newest villain, Trae Young will attempt to put the Hawks in the second round. He's having an awesome playoff run and will look to continue it tonight.

Forward: Rui Hachimura ($4,800)

With the same reasoning as Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura will take advantage of Embiid’s absence and try to keep the Wizards’ season alive.

Utility: Josh Richardson ($3,300)

Josh Richardson has had a solid, if unspectacular season. He will look to help lead the Mavs to a win against the Clippers en route to their upset bid. He's good value for only $3,300.

Money Left Over: $800