Dodgers Vs. Cardinals: Odds Preview, How The Public Is Betting On The Game, Score Prediction

On Tuesday night the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers are 10 games above .500 at 32-22 but only third in the strong NL West division. The Cardinals are six games above .500 with a 30-24 record, but are second in the NL Central behind the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals will send John Gant to the mound to start the game, with David Price getting the nod for the Dodgers. Gant is boasting a 1.81 ERA with a 4-3 win-loss record. The Dodgers have been using David Price, who formerly won the Cy Young award, as an "opener" this year. This is a new phenomenon in baseball in which a team will start a bullpen pitcher to pitch only a couple of innings before bringing in the next pitcher.

Who's THe Favorite? DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is listing the Dodgers as the favorite, -200 moneyline compared to +160 odds for the Cardinals. The runline is Dodgers -1.5 paying out +110 or Cardinals +1.5 paying out -133.

According to Scoresandodds.com, a site that tracks gambling odds, more than 90% of the people taking the runline are betting on the Dodgers. Many gamblers like to "fade the public" or bet against what most of the public is betting on.

Over/Under: Draftkings has the over/under for the LAD/STL game listed at eight runs. The odds are pretty even, -118 for the over and -103 for the under. According to Scoresandodds, gamblers are favoring the over, with 60% of the public betting there will be more than 8 runs.

Prediction: I think the Cardinals will bounce back from last night’s loss and beat the Dodgers tonight. I am taking the Cardinals ML and the under: Cardinals 5, Dodgers 2.