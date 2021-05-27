Can Portland Bigs Manage To Stop Nikola Jokic? Denver Nuggets Vs. Portland Trailblazers Game 3 Betting Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds
After a 128-109 victory to tie the series 1-1, the Denver Nuggets will travel to Portland to take on the Trailblazers.
MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic has been dominant the first two games, averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds a game. Is there anyone on Portland that can slow him down? Check out our Game 2 betting preview and statistics here.
The Series’ Storyline: If the Nuggets lost in the first round, is Nikola Jokic still the MVP?
How To Watch: The Nuggets-Trailblazers will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Nuggets
|
+4 (-109)
|
Over 227.5 (-109)
|
+143
|
Trailblazers
|
-4 (-112)
|
Under 227.5 (-112)
|
-175
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Denver:
- Denver is 4-0 ATS in their last four Thursday night games.
- The Nuggets allow the least amount of rebounds per game to the opposing team, coming into this matchup allowing only 41.2.
- Denver has no new injuries for tonight’s matchup.
Betting Stats For Portland:
- Portland is 4-0 ATS following an ATS loss.
- The Trailblazers rank in the bottom 10 in opponents’ field goal, three-point and free throw percentage.
- Portland has no significant injuries for tonight’s bout.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- The spread is nearly even, with the Trailblazers receiving 53% of the public’s bets.
- The Over is dominating, getting 71% of the bets.
- Denver has the public’s love with 73% of them choosing the Nuggets’ Moneyline.
