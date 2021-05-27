 Skip to main content

Can Portland Bigs Manage To Stop Nikola Jokic? Denver Nuggets Vs. Portland Trailblazers Game 3 Betting Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
After a 128-109 victory to tie the series 1-1, the Denver Nuggets will travel to Portland to take on the Trailblazers.

MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic has been dominant the first two games, averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds a game. Is there anyone on Portland that can slow him down? Check out our Game 2 betting preview and statistics here.

The Series’ Storyline: If the Nuggets lost in the first round, is Nikola Jokic still the MVP?

How To Watch: The Nuggets-Trailblazers will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Nuggets

+4 (-109)

Over 227.5 (-109)

+143

Trailblazers

-4 (-112)

Under 227.5 (-112)

-175

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Denver:

  • Denver is 4-0 ATS in their last four Thursday night games.
  • The Nuggets allow the least amount of rebounds per game to the opposing team, coming into this matchup allowing only 41.2.
  • Denver has no new injuries for tonight’s matchup.

Betting Stats For Portland:

  • Portland is 4-0 ATS following an ATS loss.
  • The Trailblazers rank in the bottom 10 in opponents’ field goal, three-point and free throw percentage.
  • Portland has no significant injuries for tonight’s bout.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • The spread is nearly even, with the Trailblazers receiving 53% of the public’s bets.
  • The Over is dominating, getting 71% of the bets.
  • Denver has the public’s love with 73% of them choosing the Nuggets’ Moneyline.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

