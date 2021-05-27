Can Portland Bigs Manage To Stop Nikola Jokic? Denver Nuggets Vs. Portland Trailblazers Game 3 Betting Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds

After a 128-109 victory to tie the series 1-1, the Denver Nuggets will travel to Portland to take on the Trailblazers.

MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic has been dominant the first two games, averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds a game. Is there anyone on Portland that can slow him down? Check out our Game 2 betting preview and statistics here.

The Series’ Storyline: If the Nuggets lost in the first round, is Nikola Jokic still the MVP?

How To Watch: The Nuggets-Trailblazers will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Nuggets +4 (-109) Over 227.5 (-109) +143 Trailblazers -4 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) -175

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Denver:

Denver is 4-0 ATS in their last four Thursday night games.

The Nuggets allow the least amount of rebounds per game to the opposing team, coming into this matchup allowing only 41.2.

Denver has no new injuries for tonight’s matchup.

Betting Stats For Portland:

Portland is 4-0 ATS following an ATS loss.

The Trailblazers rank in the bottom 10 in opponents’ field goal, three-point and free throw percentage.

Portland has no significant injuries for tonight’s bout.

Where The Public Is Betting: