Portland Trailblazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

The Portland Trailblazers upset the Denver Nuggets 123-109 in Game 1, but can the Nuggets bounce back to tie up the series?

The Series’ Storyline: If the Nuggets lost in the first round, is Nikola Jokic still the MVP?

How To Watch: The game will be played at Ball Arena in Denver, with a tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Trailblazers +2 (-112) Over 226.5 (-110) +106 Nuggets -2 (-110) Under 226.5 (-112) -127

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Portland:

Portland is 4-0 ATS in their last four games.

The Blazers are a top-five team in terms of points scored per game.

Portland has no new injuries for tonight’s matchup.

Betting Stats For Denver:

The Over is 5-1 in Denver’s last six games following a loss.

The Nuggets rank in the top 10 in both points scored and points allowed.

Denver has no new injuries, but they are still missing Will Barton and Jamal Murray.

Where The Public Is Betting: