Portland Trailblazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks
The Portland Trailblazers upset the Denver Nuggets 123-109 in Game 1, but can the Nuggets bounce back to tie up the series?
The Series’ Storyline: If the Nuggets lost in the first round, is Nikola Jokic still the MVP?
How To Watch: The game will be played at Ball Arena in Denver, with a tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Trailblazers
|
+2 (-112)
|
Over 226.5 (-110)
|
+106
|
Nuggets
|
-2 (-110)
|
Under 226.5 (-112)
|
-127
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Portland:
- Portland is 4-0 ATS in their last four games.
- The Blazers are a top-five team in terms of points scored per game.
- Portland has no new injuries for tonight’s matchup.
Betting Stats For Denver:
- The Over is 5-1 in Denver’s last six games following a loss.
- The Nuggets rank in the top 10 in both points scored and points allowed.
- Denver has no new injuries, but they are still missing Will Barton and Jamal Murray.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- 58% of the bets on the spread are going to the Nuggets.
- The Over is receiving 61% of the bets.
- Denver has the public’s favor in the Moneyline, gathering 67% of it.
