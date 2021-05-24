 Skip to main content

Portland Trailblazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Portland Trailblazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

The Portland Trailblazers upset the Denver Nuggets 123-109 in Game 1, but can the Nuggets bounce back to tie up the series?

The Series’ Storyline: If the Nuggets lost in the first round, is Nikola Jokic still the MVP?

How To Watch: The game will be played at Ball Arena in Denver, with a tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Trailblazers

+2 (-112)

Over 226.5 (-110)

+106

Nuggets

-2 (-110)

Under 226.5 (-112)

-127

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Portland:

  • Portland is 4-0 ATS in their last four games.
  • The Blazers are a top-five team in terms of points scored per game.
  • Portland has no new injuries for tonight’s matchup.

Betting Stats For Denver:

  • The Over is 5-1 in Denver’s last six games following a loss.
  • The Nuggets rank in the top 10 in both points scored and points allowed.
  • Denver has no new injuries, but they are still missing Will Barton and Jamal Murray.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • 58% of the bets on the spread are going to the Nuggets.
  • The Over is receiving 61% of the bets.
  • Denver has the public’s favor in the Moneyline, gathering 67% of it.

