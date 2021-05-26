Should Bettors Fade Phil Mickelson Or Double Their Money With Top 30 Finish in Charles Schwab Challenge

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major tournament and he did it at the PGA Championship last weekend. The question for golf bettors is can Mickelson keep up his winning form or is it time to fade Mickelson?

Charles Schwab Challenge: The Charles Schwab Challenge kicks off Thurs. May 27 from the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

The tournament will air on CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIACA), and features a lineup of familiar PGA Tour names.

Mickelson has won at this course in 2000 and 2008 and is one of 10 golfers to win the tournament held at the Colonial Golf Course annually multiple times.

Betting on the Charles Schwab Challenge: Going into the PGA Championship, Mickelson had no top 10 finishes and his best results were a 21st and 25th performance for the 2021 season.

Mickelson has +6600 odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. Mickelson has odds of +1400 and +500 to finish in the top five and top 10 respectively.

Bettors who think that Mickelson can keep his form going this weekend can get pretty good odds on a finish in the top 20 at +250, top 30 at +150 and even the top 40 at -120.

The big question is can Mickelson keep his form or will he go back to his average ways of 2021. The odds to finish in the top 30 and top 40 look too good to pass up currently.

Jordan Spieth is the favorite at +1000, followed by Collin Morikawa, +1200; Justin Thomas, +1200; and Abraham Ancer, +1600.

Daniel Berger won this tournament last year and has odds of +110 to finish in the top 20. Berger beat Morikawa in a playoff to win the tournament last year. Morikawa has odds of -120 to finish in the top 20 this year.

Picks: Mickelson Top 40: -120

Berger Top 20: +110

Morikawa Top 20: -120

