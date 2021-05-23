Phil Mickelson Secures 103rd PGA Championship, Becoming Oldest To Win Golf Major

At 50 years of age, Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday by becoming the oldest major winner in golf history with the PGA Championship victory.

Mickelson, at 6-under par for the 103rd PGA Championship, won the Wanamaker trophy at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina by two shots. He broke a record set by Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the PGA Championship in 1968.

Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73, building a 5-shot lead on the back nine, and averted making critical mistakes to stride into the record books.

Mickelson got plenty of competition from Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka, who tied for second at 4 under.

This is the sixth major tournament victory of Mickelson’s career and his second PGA title.

Rory McIlroy had entered the tournament as the favorite, with Draftkings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) listing him as having the best odds to win the PGA Championship. Mcllroy had won the 2012 run of the tournament held in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the same venue as used for the current run.

Mcllroy won the PGA Championship in 2014 as well but hasn't grabbed a major title since.

