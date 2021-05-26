5 Best NBA Prop Bets For May 26, 2021: Donovan Mitchell Makes An Explosive Return

We are on fire! A day after having our top picks both hit, we came back and had another win Tuesday. Tonight has some nice matchups so here are our top five NBA prop bets for tonight.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

5: Tobias Harris Under 3.5 Assists (-134)

Tobias Harris went off in game one, scoring 27 points en route to a 76ers victory. Harris will look to score first, pass second and for a guy who averaged exactly 3.5 assists per game, this bet seems like good value. You can check out tonight’s game preview here.

4: 76ers And Jazz Both To Win The Opening Tip-Off (+260)

A bet exclusive to the Barstool Sportsbook, this bet has boosted odds of +260 from +225. Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert are both top-five centers in the NBA. They should both be able to win the opening tip-off against lesser centers.

3: Trae Young To Score The First Field Goal (+600)

After hitting the game-winning shot in game one of the series, Trae Young will look to take the first shot for the Atlanta Hawks in their quest to upset the New York Knicks. Hawks’ center Clint Capela has a good chance to win the opening tip, providing Young a great chance to score the first basket. You can check out tonight’s game preview here.

2: Russell Westbrook To Record A Triple-Double (-121)

Mr. Triple-Double himself, Russell Westbrook will look to help lead his team to victory in the only way he knows how: by putting up an absurd stat line. Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the season and should put up another one tonight.

1: Donovan Mitchell Over 25.5 Points (-103)

To say Donovan Mitchell was upset over not playing in the Utah Jazz’s game one loss is an understatement. He should come into tonight’s matchup looking to fire at will and should be able to easily eclipse 26 points. Tonight’s betting preview for the Jazz and Grizzlies can be viewed here.