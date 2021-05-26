Will Knicks Continue Rough Playoff Streak? Atlanta Hawks Vs. New York Knicks Game 2 Betting Preview
The Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in a dramatic 107-105 victory on Sunday night, securing the win after a Trae Young buzzer-beater.
The Series’ Storyline: Are the New York Knicks Actual Contenders?
How To Watch: Game two of the Hawk-Knicks first-round series will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Hawks
|
+2 (-109)
|
Over 212.5 (-112)
|
+107
|
Knicks
|
-2 (-112)
|
Under 212.5 (-109)
|
-129
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Atlanta:
- The Under is 4-0 in Atlanta’s last four games.
- Atlanta is a top-five rebounding team in the NBA.
- The Hawks have no new injuries.
Betting Stats For New York:
- The Over is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four home games.
- The Knicks are the NBA’s best team defensively, allowing only 104.7 points per game.
- Center Nerleans Noel is probable with an ankle injury.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- 65% of the spread bets are going to the Knicks.
- 67% of the Over/Under bets are in favor of the Over.
- The Knicks have 63% of the Moneyline bets.
