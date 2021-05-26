 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will Knicks Continue Rough Playoff Streak? Atlanta Hawks Vs. New York Knicks Game 2 Betting Preview

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Will Knicks Continue Rough Playoff Streak? Atlanta Hawks Vs. New York Knicks Game 2 Betting Preview

The Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in a dramatic 107-105 victory on Sunday night, securing the win after a Trae Young buzzer-beater.

The Series’ Storyline: Are the New York Knicks Actual Contenders?

How To Watch: Game two of the Hawk-Knicks first-round series will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Hawks

+2 (-109)

Over 212.5 (-112)

+107

Knicks

-2 (-112)

Under 212.5 (-109)

-129

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Atlanta:

  • The Under is 4-0 in Atlanta’s last four games.
  • Atlanta is a top-five rebounding team in the NBA.
  • The Hawks have no new injuries.

Betting Stats For New York:

  • The Over is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four home games.
  • The Knicks are the NBA’s best team defensively, allowing only 104.7 points per game.
  • Center Nerleans Noel is probable with an ankle injury.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • 65% of the spread bets are going to the Knicks.
  • 67% of the Over/Under bets are in favor of the Over.
  • The Knicks have 63% of the Moneyline bets.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG + FUBO)

Is Tobias Harris A Superstar? Washington Wizards Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 Betting Preview
Analyzing DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity
The One LeBron James Stat Bettors Should Know For Lakers-Suns Game 2
5 Best NBA Prop Bets For May 25, 2021: Can LeBron Score A Triple-Double?
Is Luka Doncic A Legitimate Top 5 Player? Dallas Mavericks Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 2 Betting Preview
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Atlanta Hawks NBA New York Knicks sports bettingSports General