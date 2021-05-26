Will Knicks Continue Rough Playoff Streak? Atlanta Hawks Vs. New York Knicks Game 2 Betting Preview

The Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in a dramatic 107-105 victory on Sunday night, securing the win after a Trae Young buzzer-beater.

The Series’ Storyline: Are the New York Knicks Actual Contenders?

How To Watch: Game two of the Hawk-Knicks first-round series will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Hawks +2 (-109) Over 212.5 (-112) +107 Knicks -2 (-112) Under 212.5 (-109) -129

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Atlanta:

The Under is 4-0 in Atlanta’s last four games.

Atlanta is a top-five rebounding team in the NBA.

The Hawks have no new injuries.

Betting Stats For New York:

The Over is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four home games.

The Knicks are the NBA’s best team defensively, allowing only 104.7 points per game.

Center Nerleans Noel is probable with an ankle injury.

Where The Public Is Betting: