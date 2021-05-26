Donovan Mitchell Is Back! Was Game 1 A Fluke? Memphis Grizzlies Vs Utah Jazz Game 2 Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds
The Memphis Grizzlies upset the Utah Jazz 112-109 on Sunday in the first game of their opening round series, but was that victory a fluke because superstar Donovan Mitchell wasn’t playing?
The Series’ Storyline: Do the Grizzlies have any chance against a fully healthy Jazz?
How To Watch: The Grizzlies vs Jazz will be played at Vivant Arena in Utah, with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Grizzlies
|
+9.5 (-110)
|
Over 219 (-113)
|
+350
|
Jazz
|
-9.5 (-110)
|
Under 219 (-108)
|
-455
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Memphis:
The Over is 5-0 in Memphis’ last five playoff games as underdogs
The Grizzlies average the fourth-most rebounds per game in the NBA.
The Grizzlies have no new injuries.
Betting Stats For Utah:
The Over is 4-0 in Utah’s last four games as home favorites and their last four games as playoff favorites.
Utah shoots the three at a 38.9% rate, good for the fourth-best rate in the league
The Jazz have no new injuries.
Where The Public Is Betting:
The spread bets are nearly even, with the Jazz receiving 51% of them.
The Over is getting 66% of the Over/Under bets.
The Jazz are dominating the Moneyline, gathering 77% of the bets.
