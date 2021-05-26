Donovan Mitchell Is Back! Was Game 1 A Fluke? Memphis Grizzlies Vs Utah Jazz Game 2 Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds

The Memphis Grizzlies upset the Utah Jazz 112-109 on Sunday in the first game of their opening round series, but was that victory a fluke because superstar Donovan Mitchell wasn’t playing?

The Series’ Storyline: Do the Grizzlies have any chance against a fully healthy Jazz?

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Grizzlies +9.5 (-110) Over 219 (-113) +350 Jazz -9.5 (-110) Under 219 (-108) -455

Betting Stats For Memphis:

The Over is 5-0 in Memphis’ last five playoff games as underdogs

The Grizzlies average the fourth-most rebounds per game in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have no new injuries.

Betting Stats For Utah:

The Over is 4-0 in Utah’s last four games as home favorites and their last four games as playoff favorites.

Utah shoots the three at a 38.9% rate, good for the fourth-best rate in the league

The Jazz have no new injuries.

Where The Public Is Betting:

The spread bets are nearly even, with the Jazz receiving 51% of them.

The Over is getting 66% of the Over/Under bets.

The Jazz are dominating the Moneyline, gathering 77% of the bets.