Can Fernando Tatis Jr. And Vladimir Guerrero Stay Hot? Top MLB DFS Picks For May 26

Wednesday night’s slate of MLB matchups features the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. Among the top players of the day are Vladimir Guerrero and Fernando Tatis Jr., both of whom are riding hot streaks. Can they stay hot today and deliver in daily fantasy?

All salaries courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Top positional players

SS Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($6,500)

If you're going to pay up for any player, it might as well be Tatis. In his last six games, he has four home runs, 13 RBIs, and four stolen bases all while going 12/20. He is in the midst of a major hot streak and shows no signs of slowing down, making him the best option among elite shortstops on Wednesday.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees ($5,400)

Talk about hot streaks. Vlad Jr. has 16 home runs on the season, including five in the five games. His power has been unleashed, but what makes him the top option at first base is his ability to hit for average. He is getting on base at a great clip compared to other top first basemen.

OF Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals ($5,800)

The left-handed-hitting Winker is batting .382 on the season against right-handed pitchers as compared to .250 against lefties. Washington’s Joe Ross has a 5.72 ERA on the season and has surrendered nine home runs in 39 ⅓ innings pitched. With Winker’s outburst of power and favorable matchup, he makes for an enticing choice among the top outfielders.

Top value positional players

1B/OF Danny Santana, Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves ($3,100)

In three games for the Red Sox, Santana has two home runs and a stolen base. Despite a high strikeout percentage in 2020 and five K’s in 12 at-bats so far, Santana provides value across multiple statistical categories, creating strong value among the cheaper outfielders.

1B Ji-Man Choi, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals ($4,700)

Since Choi returned from the injured list on May 15, he is hitting .400 and an OBP of .531. Tampa Bay is averaging 5.08 runs per game, good for fifth in baseball, giving Choi plenty of opportunities to score and drive runs in. As a team, the Royals are in the top half of the league in runs allowed, making for an appealing matchup for Choi.

SS Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals ($4,100)

Dipping back in the Rays tank, Wendle is in the midst of a hot streak, batting .378 over the last two weeks with 11 runs scored. While Wendle does not possess standout power or speed, he can contribute across the board and has solid power, with six home runs on the season. Wendle is a terrific option if you want to spend big on pitching or other offensive positions.