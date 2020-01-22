Planters 'Kills Off' Mr. Peanut, Will Air Funeral In Super Bowl 54 Commercial

Planters has announced the "death" of Mr. Peanut, who sacrificed his life to save two human friends, actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

Kraft Heinz Co's (NASDAQ: KHC) Planters brand released a 30-second teaser promo ahead of the Super Bowl. In the commercial, Mr. Peanut, Walsh and Snipes get into a car accident and the three are hanging from a branch.

If Mr. Peanut goes down, he will go down as a hero saving his friends. After a final nod and tip of his hat, Mr. Peanut lets go of the branch to ease the collective weight.

Why It's Important

Planters' marketing gimmick marks the end to an iconic food mascot that was first introduced in 1916, according to Adweek. This makes Mr. Peanut one of the longest-standing brand characters of all time.

"It's with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old," Samantha Hess, brand manager for Planters, told Adweek. "He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut's funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life."

Mr. Peanut's funeral will be held during Super Bowl 54, which takes place Feb. 2.

Related Links:

Budweiser Spending Millions To Advertise Hard Seltzer During Super Bowl

Rocket Mortgage Celebrates New NFL Sponsorship With Millions In Super Bowl Square Prizes