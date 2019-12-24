Market Overview

TurnerSports ELeague To Run Clash Royale League Highlights, FIFA Ultimate Team Tourneys

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019
Turner Sports' ELeague will televise highlights from a mobile esports competition for the first time, airing top moments from the 2019 "Clash Royale League World Finals," the network announced as part of a content partnership between the broadcasting company and Finnish game developer Supercell.

Eleague will run highlights from the recent "Clash Royale" finals on Friday, Dec. 27 as part of the agreement, which also allows ELeague to produce future content from the league.

Turner Sports will also sell the game company's ad inventory.

Turner Sports is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia.

Turner's ELeague also recently announced it is extending its partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to host three of EA's FIFA Ultimate Team Champions Cup Tournaments. Turner Sports holds the rights to distribute EA and FIFA content on U.S. television.

