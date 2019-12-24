TurnerSports ELeague To Run Clash Royale League Highlights, FIFA Ultimate Team Tourneys

Turner Sports' ELeague will televise highlights from a mobile esports competition for the first time, airing top moments from the 2019 "Clash Royale League World Finals," the network announced as part of a content partnership between the broadcasting company and Finnish game developer Supercell.

Eleague will run highlights from the recent "Clash Royale" finals on Friday, Dec. 27 as part of the agreement, which also allows ELeague to produce future content from the league.

ELEAGUE @supercell The best of the 2019 @ClashRoyale League World Finals is coming to @TBSNetwork, in addition to more CRL in 2020! 12/27 | 11pm ET/PT

https://t.co/ObrVYrAFIK pic.twitter.com/5bKl1TrY6c — ELEAGUE (@ELEAGUETV) December 19, 2019

Turner Sports will also sell the game company's ad inventory.

Turner Sports is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia.

Turner's ELeague also recently announced it is extending its partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to host three of EA's FIFA Ultimate Team Champions Cup Tournaments. Turner Sports holds the rights to distribute EA and FIFA content on U.S. television.

