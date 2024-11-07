2028 Election Betting Odds: Where Do J.D. Vance, Michelle Obama, Mark Cuban, Ron DeSantis, Kamala Harris Rank?

The 2028 presidential election will be held on Nov. 7, 2028, and is over 1,400 days away but that hasn't stopped sportsbooks and prediction markets from forecasting who will win the next election after Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential election.

2028 Election Betting Odds: While betting on U.S. elections is illegal for American sportsbooks, there are betting odds at sportsbooks around the world. Prediction markets and online stock brokerages have also launched regulated election contract options in recent months.

Here is an early look at the 2028 election betting odds.

From Bookies.com, here are the current betting odds:

J.D. Vance (Republican): +450

(Republican): +450 Gavin Newsom (Democrat): +575

(Democrat): +575 Ron DeSantis (Republican): +700

(Republican): +700 Michelle Obama (Democrat): +950

(Democrat): +950 Josh Shapiro (Democrat): +1,000

(Democrat): +1,000 Kamala Harris (Democrat): +1,200

(Democrat): +1,200 Andy Beshear (Democrat): +1,200

(Democrat): +1,200 Nikki Haley (Republican): +1,200

(Republican): +1,200 Vivek Ramaswamy (Republican): +1,300

(Republican): +1,300 Wes Moore (Democrat): +1,700

(Democrat): +1,700 Tom Cotton (Democrat): +1,700

(Democrat): +1,700 Glenn Youngkin (Republican): +2,500

(Republican): +2,500 Aaron Rodgers (Independent): +3,000

(Independent): +3,000 Dwayne Johnso n (Democrat): +3,500

n (Democrat): +3,500 Mark Cuban (Democrat): +3,500

(Democrat): +3,500 Field (All others including Gretchen Whitmer, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz): +2,000

Here are the current betting odds from SportsBettingDimes:

J.D. Vance (Republican): +300

(Republican): +300 Michelle Obama (Democrat): +500

(Democrat): +500 Gavin Newsom (Democrat): +550

(Democrat): +550 Ron DeSantis (Republican): +800

(Republican): +800 Tulsi Gabbard (Republican): +1,000

(Republican): +1,000 Hillary Clinton (Democrat): +1,400

(Democrat): +1,400 Tucker Carlson (Republican): +1,400

(Republican): +1,400 Nikki Haley (Republican): +2,500

(Republican): +2,500 Oprah Winfrey (Democrat): +2,500

(Democrat): +2,500 Kamala Harris (Democrat): +2,500

Bet365 does not currently list individual betting odds for who will win but has the option to bet on which party will win with Republicans favored at -150 implying a 60% chance of winning with Democrats the underdog at +120, as reported by Covers.

Prediction market Kalshi, which is legal to U.S. bettors, also has several betting markets open for 2028 including the winning party with Republicans at 49% and Democrats at 51%.

Here are the betting odds on Kalshi for the Republican Party nominee for the 2028 election:

J.D. Vance: 57%

57% Donald Trump Jr .: 7%

.: 7% Ron DeSantis: 6%

6% Donald Trump : 4%

: 4% Glenn Youngkin : 4%

: 4% Vivek Ramaswamy: 4%

The 22nd Amendment currently would keep Trump from serving more than two terms in the White House, but he's included in Kalshi's odds here.

Here are the betting odds on Kalshi for the Democrat Party nominee for the 2028 election:

Gavin Newsom : 16%

: 16% Josh Shapiro : 16%

: 16% Gretchen Whitmer : 14%

: 14% Pete Buttigieg: 11%

11% Wes Moore ; 9%

; 9% J.B. Pritzker : 9%

: 9% Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez : 7%

: 7% Michelle Obama : 6%

: 6% Kamala Harris: 2%

Polymarket, which had many prediction markets on the 2024 election does not currently offer 2028 markets. The decentralized platform allows users to deposit funds using USDC USDC/USD via the Polygon MATIC/USD network or directly from a crypto account with Ethereum ETH/USD. The platform will be closely watched in the coming months to see who takes the early lead in 2028 election betting.

Why It's Important: Polymarket saw over $3 billion bet on the 2024 election winner market with various other markets attracting high betting volume.

Kalshi had over $100 million wagered on the 2024 election outcome.

Robinhood Markets HOOD had over 400 million contracts traded during the 2024 election.

While betting on the outcomes of U.S. elections is not legal at sportsbooks for America, people around the world were placing wagers along with prediction markets and brokerages trading contracts to take advantage of strong user demand.

By the time the 2028 election rolls around there could be even more betting options and election betting could be legal at sportsbooks. While things could look different in the coming years, the betting odds above will likely look different as candidates decide to run or withdraw their names from consideration.

It's likely not a surprise that Vance is the early betting favorite as the future vice president won the 2024 election ticket with Trump and would be the frontrunner for the Republican Party. The big question is if Harris will run for president again and if not her, who will be the frontrunner for the Democratic Party.

Harris was the favorite at +350 for the 2024 election after Joe Biden won the 2020 election as the current president originally said he would not run a second term. Biden and Trump trailed Harris in January 2021 betting odds to win the 2024 race at +400 and +650, respectively.

With Biden running again, the odds favored Biden, Trump and DeSantis, who ran in the Republican primary, for many months. With Biden dropping out, sportsbooks favored Harris before the odds shifted to Trump in the months leading up to the 2024 election.

While an Independent candidate has never won the election, the listing of Rodgers, who is the quarterback of the NFL's New York Jets, has captured some attention.

"I can't believe we live in a world where my QB has better odds to win the 2028 presidential election than my team does to win the Super Bowl," X user @blakenyjets said.

The New York Jets, who started the season as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LIX, are currently 3-6 and the odds at DraftKings DKNG of a Super Bowl victory are +2,500 today.

