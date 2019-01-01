QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:01PM
USData Corp is a direct marketing agency that specializes in building targeted marketing lists. The company provides mailing lists, email lists, marketing data, sales leads and research data. It maintains databases of information on consumers and businesses nationwide.

USData Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USData (USDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USData (OTCEM: USDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USData's (USDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USData.

Q

What is the target price for USData (USDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USData

Q

Current Stock Price for USData (USDC)?

A

The stock price for USData (OTCEM: USDC) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 16:05:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USData (USDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USData.

Q

When is USData (OTCEM:USDC) reporting earnings?

A

USData does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USData (USDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USData.

Q

What sector and industry does USData (USDC) operate in?

A

USData is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.