Michelle Obama Shares Worries About 2024 Polls Keep Her Awake At Night: 'We Cannot Take This Democracy For Granted'

In a recent podcast interview, former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed her apprehensions about the impending 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Michelle Obama discussed her worries about the upcoming presidential election on the “On Purpose” podcast hosted by Jay Shetty, as reported by Fox News on Tuesday. Originally intended to focus on mental health, the podcast episode, released on Monday, eventually shifted towards politics.

Shetty asked Obama what keeps her awake at night and said there was such a thing as “knowing too much” due to being married to the U.S. president, who she said knows everything in the world.

In the interview, Obama stressed the critical importance of democracy, stating, “We cannot take this democracy for granted”. She affirmed that the future election is her primary concern, despite other significant global issues like climate change and the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Obama emphasized the importance of choosing the correct political leaders, stating, “Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted.”

She also countered those who belittle the role of government by asserting that it does “everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted.”

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election has already generated considerable speculation and conjecture. Betting markets in Ontario, Canada, where betting on the election is legal, have identified former President Donald Trump as a favorite, as per a report on Benzinga from August 2022.

Polls indicate a close race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who have been leading contenders for the Democratic and Republican parties respectively, as noted in a Benzinga report from January 2024.

Given this context, Michelle Obama’s concerns underscore the significance of the election and the potential impacts of the outcome, further heightening the anticipation and intrigue surrounding the 2024 presidential race.

