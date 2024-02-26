Why Biden's Unpopularity With Arab Democrats Could Show In Michigan Primary Results

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have dominated the 2024 primary season ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

With the state of Michigan set to vote on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Biden could face his first major test among voters.

What Happened: Biden has won all the state primaries that have taken place for Democratic voters, including one state where he wasn't even on the ballot and received enough write-in support.

The state of Michigan, which hosts its primary elections on Tuesday, could prove to be a test for Biden. While the current president is expected to win the state easily, he could see a dip in support due to his vocal support of Israel.

A report from Axios highlighted the activist push by voters in Michigan to vote "uncommitted" in the Democratic primary Tuesday instead of backing Biden. The activist push comes based on Biden's handling of the war in Gaza, which began in October 2023.

The report said local Arab American leaders refused a meeting with Biden campaign advisers last month.

The state of Michigan has large Muslim and Arab American populations, which could make the public backing of Israel a potentially worrisome item for Biden to win the state in the 2024 presidential election.

Among those encouraging saying "uncommitted" on the Michigan primary ballot is Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Related Link: US Voter Support For Israel Wanes As Spending Bill Stalls In Congress

Why It's Important: Biden won the state of Michigan in the 2020 election. The swing state was one of several that flipped from voting for Trump in 2016 to being secured by Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

New Hampshire also targeted a write-in campaign by activists related to the Gaza war, encouraging voters to write-in "ceasefire" on their primary ballots. That push did not have a material impact.

An Emerson College poll of registered Democratic voters shows the president getting 75% of support. Dean Phillips has 5% of support from voters in the poll and 9% polled said they plan to vote uncommitted. The poll showed that 28% of Democratic voters under 30 plan to vote uncommitted.

Loading... Loading...

For the Emerson College poll of Republican voters in Michigan, Trump received 69% of support, with Nikki Haley ranking second at 20% and 11% polled still undecided in their selection.

The loss of support for Biden from Democratic voters could prove costly and Tuesday's primary could be a warning sign that he needs to appeal to more voter demographics with his stance on the Gaza war.

The Emerson College poll of registered voters showed Trump with a 46% to 44% lead in a head-to-head matchup. When third-party candidates were included, Trump got 42%, Biden got 39% and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got 6% support.

Trump also fared better among Independent voters getting 43% of support compared to 37% of support for Biden.

Read Next: Trump Dominates Biden In Swing States: How These 2 Big Issues Could Change The 2024 Presidential Election

Photo: Shutterstock