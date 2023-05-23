LeBron James Comments Spark Rumors Of Retirement — What Are The Betting Odds For Los Angeles Lakers Next Season?

The Los Angeles Lakers overachieved in the postseason, making it to the Western Conference Finals as the seventh seed of eight teams from the conference making the playoffs.

While beating expectations is a consolation prize, the exit the team faced was not the way the Lakers wanted to end the season and could potentially have huge implications for the next season.

What Happened: As the seventh seed in the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves the underdogs in their opening series round. This marked the first time LeBron James had been an underdog in the opening round of a playoff series.

The Lakers pulled off the upset against the Memphis Grizzlies and also went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the second round, in a series that generated huge television ratings for Walt Disney Co DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD.

The Western Conference Finals were a different story with the number one-seeded Denver Nuggets sweeping the Lakers in four straight games and ending the NBA Championship chances for James and the Lakers.

After the game, James expressed doubt about whether he will continue playing in the NBA.

“Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” James said at the end of his postgame press conference.

James was asked by ESPN after the press conference to elaborate on his statement. James told ESPN he would consider retiring before the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

“When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?” ESPN asked.

“If I want to continue to play,” James answered.

The NBA superstar said this refers to the following season.

“I got to think about it.”

James played in all 17 NBA Playoff games for the 2022-2023 season, despite a nagging foot injury. James missed a month during the regular season due to a torn tendon. In his five seasons with the Lakers, James has played 55, 67, 45, 56 and 55 games, respectively.

The NBA star said surgery has been recommended and it could be an option during the summer offseason.

“I’m going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed and go from there. We’ll see what happens.”

Why It’s Important: Talk of retirement by James could come as a shock to the NBA world and particularly the Lakers. James has one season left on a contract that will pay the NBA starter $46.7 million for the 2023-2024 season. A player option is also available for James for the 2024-2024 season worth $50.4 million.

James broke the scoring record in the 2022-2023 season and continued to add to his stat line which will make him among the players discussed as the greatest of all time in NBA history, helped by his four NBA championships and 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

One item could still keep James in the NBA despite the injury. For several years, James has made his intention well known to play with his oldest son Bronny James. This is something James has been vocal about wishing to accomplish before he retires.

“I got to play with my boy,” James said in February 2023.

Comments in the playoffs have shifted to the potential of retirement before Bronny James, who will play college basketball at USC next season, hits the NBA.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey. And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him.”

ESPN asked James if getting his foot injury taken care of could help get him back to being a star in the NBA. James nodded and shared his take on where he stands at the age of 38.

“Because I’m still better than 90% of the NBA, maybe 95.”

Losing James to retirement could be a big blow for the Lakers and would likely impact their odds to win the 2023-2024 NBA Championship. The current odds for next season at sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG are:

Denver Nuggets: +500

Boston Celtics: +600

Milwaukee Bucks: +650

Phoenix Suns: +850

Los Angeles Lakers: +1000

Golden State Warriors: +1200

