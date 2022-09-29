ñol

Did Drake Make A Bad Bet? If These NFL Teams Win In Week 4, The Rapper Scores $2M

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 29, 2022 11:42 AM | 2 min read
Actor, rapper and investor Drake is placing a large bet on three National Football League (NFL) teams to take home victories in Week 4. Here’s a look at the bet and what’s at stake.

What Happened: Drake placed a parlay for the Week 4 matchups of the NFL season. For Drake to win the bet, all three NFL teams have to win their respective matchups. Here are the three teams Drake is backing:

  • Miami Dolphins (3-0) win over Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)
  • Baltimore Ravens (2-1) win over Buffalo Bills (2-1)
  • Dallas Cowboys (2-1) win over Washington Commanders (1-2)

Drake placed a bet of $208,644.85 with Stake, a cryptocurrency betting platform. If all three teams win, Drake takes home $2,248,273.49.

That's a profit of around $2.04 million.

See Also: He Placed A $65,000 NFL, College Football Bet And Locked In $1.2M, Then Risked It All For A Shot At $3M...Did It Pay Off?

Betting Odds: The betting shows the parlay paying +1,078.

The same parlay currently pays out +813 on DraftKings Inc. DKNG, according to Twitter.

Odds could have changed or Drake could have gotten a boost to his parlay.

The Dolphins kick things off first on Thursday Night with a Thursday Night Football matchup that will be shown on Amazon.com Inc. AMZN owned Prime Video. 

Despite the 3-0 record, the Dolphins are 3.5 point underdogs at DraftKings. ESPN users are backing the Bengals heavily with 71.9% of the vote to win the matchup.

The Ravens are 3-point underdogs in their matchup against the Bills. On ESPN, 58% of people are picking the Ravens to win the matchup.

The Cowboys are 3-point favorites in their matchup against the Commanders, representing the only favorite that Drake picked in the parlay. On ESPN, 55.3% of people are picking the underdog Commanders to win.

After the bet slip was shared on Twitter, many discussed that it was a bad bet by Drake with many suggesting the Bengals could ruin the parlay on Thursday night.

See Also: Drake's New Album Debuts - What We Know So Far

Others suggest fading Drake and picking the three opposing teams in a parlay. A parlay with the Bengals, Bills and Commanders pays +541 at DraftKings, representing a profit of $541 on a $100 bet.

Drake has been known to bet on football before. Recall when he bet over $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD on Super Bowl LVI. Drake bet on the Rams to win the game against the Bengals, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to score a touchdown and Odell Beckham Jr to have over 62.5 yards receiving.

The first two bets were graded as wins and netted Drake $1.4 million in profit off of bets of $1.26 million.

Photo: Mtsaride and phanurak rubpol by Shutterstock and Wikmedia Commons

