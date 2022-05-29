Real Madrid Defeats Liverpool To Win Champions League: Here's How Much A $100 Bet Paid At Start Of Season

One of the most anticipated soccer games of the season took place Saturday with the UEFA Champions League Final. Here is a look at the final and the betting odds for the two teams involved.

What Happened: The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final took place Saturday, May 28, 2022 in France, pitting Spanish soccer team Real Madrid against English soccer team Liverpool in a rematch of the 2018 final.

The game was aired on CBS and Paramount+, two units of Paramount Global Inc (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA), in the U.S.

Real Madrid won the match 1-0 to capture its record 14th European Cup title and a record 8th Champions League Trophy. The lone goal was scored by Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti won his fourth Champions League trophy, winning two with AC Milan (2003, 2007) and two with Real Madrid (2014, 2022).

Liverpool dominated the stats in the game with 54% possession versus 46% for Real Madrid. Liverpool also managed 24 shots in the game, including nine on target versus the four shots and two on target from Real Madrid.

Ultimately, Liverpool couldn’t find the back of the net and lost the match.

Betting Odds: Liverpool was the favorite to win the match and to lift the trophy.

Real Madrid entered the final with odds of +255 to win the game in regulation at DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). A $100 bet on Real Madrid to win the match would have paid out $355 for a profit of $255.

At the start of the soccer season, Manchester City was the Champions League favorite with odds of +275, followed by PSG at +340.

Liverpool and Real Madrid had starting odds of +800 and +1600 respectively.

Throughout the tournament, as Real Madrid knocked out key opponents, their odds improved. Odds shrank to +1300 and later dropped to +650 after knocking Chelsea out of the tournament.

By the week of the Champions League Final, the odds were -200 for Liverpool to lift the trophy and +150 for Real Madrid at many sportsbooks.

A $100 bet on Real Madrid to win the Champions League at the start of the tournament would have paid out $1700, for a profit of $1600. This represents a return of 1,500% in under a year.

Photo: Courtesy of Oleg Dubyna on Flickr