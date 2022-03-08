Aaron Rodgers Stays, Russell Wilson Leaves: How Betting Odds Are Reacting To NFL's QB Shakeup

The starting quarterbacks for three NFL teams heading into the 2022 season were decided in two separate announcements Tuesday. Here’s how the sports betting companies are reacting to the news.

What Happened: The Green Bay Packers will be led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 season. Rodgers returns to the team after mentions of trades and retirement were on the table during the off-season.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million deal that will likely see Rodgers lead the team over the next four seasons.

The Denver Broncos could have their starting quarterback change again to start the 2022 season with a pending trade. The Broncos are set to send QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harrris and multiple draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson.

Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and could help boost the offense for the Broncos. The trade is pending Wilson’s physical and waiving of a no-trade clause.

The Broncos have started 11 quarterbacks since 2016, tied for most in the NFL.

The Broncos finished last season 7-10 and 8-9 against the spread. The Seahawks were 7-10 last season and 9-8 against the spread. Wilson played in 14 games, posting a 6-8 overall record.

Sports Betting World Reacts: After Super Bowl LVI was finished, many of the sportsbooks announced updated odds for the 2022 NFL season. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) offered the following odds for Super Bowl LVII.

Green Bay Packers: +1500

Denver Broncos: +2500

Seattle Seahawks: +4000

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams were offered as the favorites at odds of +650, +700 and +700.

After the updated news on Rodgers and Wilson, Caesars has the current odds:

Green Bay Packers: +1000

Denver Broncos: +1200

Seattle Seahawks: +8000

On DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), the Packers come in at +900 with the third-best odds to win the next Super Bowl. The Broncos are offered at +1200, fifth best of all NFL teams

DraftKings is also taking new bets on the next Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers, who is the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP, is the third favorite at +900. Wilson comes in sixth place at +1300.

FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) is offering the Packers at +1000 and Broncos at +1200. The Seahawks fall all the way to odds of +10000. FanDuel has the Packers at +350 to win the NFC Championship and the Broncos at +750 to win the AFC Championship.

BetMGM, a joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), has the Packers at +1000, Broncos at +1200 and the Seahawks at +6000 to win Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl odds will likely be adjusted again after the NFL Draft and when the Buccaneers provide more clarity on who their starting quarterback will be following the retirement of Tom Brady.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Morbeck on Flickr