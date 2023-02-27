Elon Musk-led SpaceX, on Monday, scrapped its attempt to launch Crew-6 to the International Space Station, or ISS, due to a ground system issue.

What happened: “NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Monday's launch attempt of the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station due to a ground systems issue,” the companies said in a joint statement.

An issue prevented data from confirming a full load of ignition source for the Falcon-9 first-stage Merlin engines, forcing the mission team to hold the launch.

The propellant was removed from Falcon-9 and the astronauts exited the Dragon spacecraft. Falcon 9 and Dragon are in safe configuration, NASA confirmed.

NASA and SpaceX have decided not to launch on Feb. 28 either, citing unfavorable weather forecasts.

Given the technical issue that prevented the launch is resolved, the next launch attempt window will be 12:34 a.m. EST on March 2, NASA clarified.

Standing down from tonight's launch of Crew-6 due to a TEA-TEB ground system issue. Both Crew-6 and the vehicles are healthy and propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon, tweeted SpaceX.