Japan, on Friday, was forced to halt the launch of its first new medium-lift rocket after secondary booster engines strapped to its side failed to ignite.

What Happened: Moments before Japan's H3 vehicle was about to lift off, the 57-meter (187ft) rocket was left on the ground at the Tanegashima spaceport with its payload because of the booster engine’s failure, reported Reuters.

“A lot of people have been following our progress and we are really sorry,” Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s project manager for H3, Masahisa Okada, said at a media briefing. “It is really galling,” he added.

The project manager said JAXA would potentially attempt a second launch before the end of March.

Tokyo had built the H3 to compete with rivals like Elon Musk‘s SpaceX to capture a bigger share of the global market and enhance its independent access to space. The H3 is designed to put satellites — commercial as well as governmental — into orbit and ferry supplies to the International Space Station.

The rocket would have carried the ALOS-3 land observation satellite to space which is also equipped with an infrared sensor to detect Kim Jong Un's North Korea's ballistic missiles.

