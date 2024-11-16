IBM, Disney And Other Large Advertisers Return To Elon Musk's X After A Year-Long Boycott: 'We Super Appreciate'

Elon Musk has expressed gratitude as major brands, including IBM IBM, Walt Disney Co. DIS, Comcast CMCSA, and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, resumed advertising on X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: On Friday, Musk took to X and expressed his appreciation to companies for recommencing advertising on X following a year-long boycott due to brand safety concerns.

This information was shared by social media personality Mario Nawfal on X.

Musk responded to Nawfal's post, saying, “Just want to say that we super appreciate major brands resuming advertising on our platform!”

See Also: Taylor Swift Fans Abandon Elon Musk’s X For Bluesky, Says Report: How Trump’s Election Victory Triggered Swifties Uprising

He also expressed his gratitude to X CEO Linda Yaccarino and the entire X team for restoring advertisers’ confidence.

Just want to say that we super appreciate major brands resuming advertising on our platform!



Thanks @lindayaX and the whole 𝕏 team for your hard work in restoring confidence in our platform and ensuring that advertising content only appears where advertisers want it shown. https://t.co/e508KrMo9g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: In September, it was reported that more companies were considering pulling ads from X next year due to concerns that their brands could be harmed by the platform’s content.

A Kantar survey also revealed that 26% more marketers plan to decrease their spending on X ads in 2025, marking the largest recorded decline in ad spending for any major global platform.

However, following the U.S. 2024 Presidential election, it was reported that some advertisers are contemplating a return to X to gain favor with Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump.

This development also comes as Meta Platforms Inc. META plans to introduce ads on its Threads early next year, potentially capitalizing on X’s loss of favor with major brands.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock