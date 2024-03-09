Biden Vs. Trump: Elon Musk Says He Won't Contribute To Either Campaign, But His Social Media Activity Suggests Support For One Over Other

Loading... Loading...

Tesla owner Elon Musk has been actively using his platform on X, formerly known as Twitter, to influence the political landscape in favor of former President Donald Trump and the GOP, it appears.

Although Musk has assured his followers that he won't make financial contributions to either Trump or President Joe Biden, his continuous and pointed social media activity suggests a different type of support for Trump's political campaign.

Musk's posts have ranged from speculating about Biden's use of Adderall during his State of the Union address to endorsing Trump's views on immigration and border policies.

This activity marks a significant shift for the tech billionaire, who once claimed to prefer staying out of politics. His engagement on X has been prolific, with around 600 posts this month alone, indicating a clear intent to shape the U.S. political discourse.

Bloomberg reported that this follows Musk's recent meeting with Trump and other potential donors, as Trump edges closer to securing the Republican nomination for a third consecutive cycle.

Musk's political leanings became more apparent when he declared his support for the Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, despite previously expressing disdain for Trump.

Their relationship has been tumultuous, with public exchanges highlighting their complex dynamic.

Yet, Musk's recent actions suggest a willingness to influence the election in favor of the GOP, albeit not through direct financial contributions.

While Tesla, which Musk helms, stands to benefit from legislation signed by Biden, the tech entrepreneur has openly criticized the Biden administration for its treatment of the company, especially in discussions about the U.S. auto industry's transition to electric vehicles.

This criticism has extended to personal jabs at Biden, further illustrating the deteriorating relationship between the tech mogul and the current president.

