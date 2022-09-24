Here's How Social Media Is Coping With Queen Elizabeth's Death — Humor, Videos, And Viral Memes

Mourners have various ways of coping during periods of grief. Some may cry, some may laugh and others may grieve in silence.

While the mood in London during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service was somber, some viewers at home took to social media to lighten the mood by spreading memes and videos intended to make people laugh.

Here’s a look at four memes and captioned video clips that went viral following the queen’s death and funeral.

Twitter users who follow financial media were quick to create a meme in jest. Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) posted a meme mocking CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer for notoriously making bad calls on buying and selling stocks.

After a video surfaced of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing Queen’s "Bohemian Rhapsody" next to a piano in a London hotel lobby days before the queen’s funeral, Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) took to Twitter to make a jab at Trudeau’s former career as a drama teacher.

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. �‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

Canadian morning show host of Indie88, Brent Albrecht, thought a music change during the queen’s procession to Westminster Abbey could help lighten the mood.

Queens funeral isn’t sad if you put “Life is a Highway” behind it pic.twitter.com/aSnfnoZmEo — Brent Albrecht (@Radio_Brent) September 19, 2022

David Smith (@David_Strathdee) made a play on a popular meme of the queen that’s been circulating for years depicting the queen’s image on a chess board-like pattern that is often captioned with “beware, she can move in any direction.” The tweet of King Charles III that jokes royal events will now take longer had received nearly 300,000 likes by Tuesday afternoon.

Now that we have a king, these sorts of events will all take much longer, since he can only move along the floor one square at a time. #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/3MJ0FS2ch0 — David Smith (@David_Strathdee) September 19, 2022

Photo: Judy Dean via Flickr Creative Commons