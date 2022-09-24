ñol

Here's How Social Media Is Coping With Queen Elizabeth's Death — Humor, Videos, And Viral Memes

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
September 24, 2022 2:03 PM | 2 min read
Mourners have various ways of coping during periods of grief. Some may cry, some may laugh and others may grieve in silence. 

While the mood in London during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service was somber, some viewers at home took to social media to lighten the mood by spreading memes and videos intended to make people laugh. 

Here’s a look at four memes and captioned video clips that went viral following the queen’s death and funeral.

Twitter users who follow financial media were quick to create a meme in jest. Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) posted a meme mocking CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer for notoriously making bad calls on buying and selling stocks.  

After a video surfaced of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing Queen’s "Bohemian Rhapsody" next to a piano in a London hotel lobby days before the queen’s funeral, Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) took to Twitter to make a jab at Trudeau’s former career as a drama teacher. 

Canadian morning show host of Indie88, Brent Albrecht, thought a music change during the queen’s procession to Westminster Abbey could help lighten the mood.  

David Smith (@David_Strathdee) made a play on a popular meme of the queen that’s been circulating for years depicting the queen’s image on a chess board-like pattern that is often captioned with “beware, she can move in any direction.” The tweet of King Charles III that jokes royal events will now take longer had received nearly 300,000 likes by Tuesday afternoon.  

Photo: Judy Dean via Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: king charlesKing Charles IIIQueen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth IINewsSocial MediaGlobalMediaGeneral