Zinger Key Points
- McDonald’s shares dipped 1.9% despite meeting earnings expectations.
- International growth driven by strong performance in the Middle East and Japan.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho on Thursday reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of McDonald’s Corp MCD and raised the price forecast to $345.
McDonald’s shares dipped 1.9%, underperforming the S&P 500 despite meeting earnings expectations due to disappointing sales trends in both U.S. and international markets.
McDonald’s U.S. sales fell 3.6% in first-quarter, below expectations, due to weaker traffic from lower and middle-income groups. Yet, upper-income spending remained strong.
The $5 meal deal is driving traffic and will be extended through year-end, although other value offers like Buy-One-Add-One-For-$1 are underperforming, noted the analyst.
Management expects first-quarter to be the year’s low point, with momentum building from promotions like the Minecraft Movie tie-in and upcoming menu additions including McCrispy strips and snack wraps.
Also Read: Wendy’s Sizzles Abroad, But US Sales Leave Investors Cold
McDonald's international operations continue to face headwinds, with a strategic focus on value offerings to maintain and grow market share.
The International Operated Markets (IOM) segment posted a 1.0% decline in same-store sales, falling short of analyst expectations. The company cited weak consumer traffic in France, Germany, and Australia, although it outperformed competitors in those regions.
France recorded its first market share gain in three years.
Meanwhile, the International Developmental Licensed Markets (IDLM) segment grew 3.5%, exceeding estimates. In the Middle East, Japan, and China, delivery expansion, affordable meal options, and chicken offerings drove results.
Management said global brand sentiment remains steady. Anti-American sentiment has reportedly risen in parts of Northern Europe and Canada. Chicago-based McDonald's hasn’t seen an impact in sales data.
McDonald's posted an operating margin of 45.6% for the quarter. That’s up 110 basis points year over year and matches analyst expectations.
This improvement was largely attributed to reduced SG&A expenses, helped by delayed investments in digital and tech.
Price Action: McDonald’s shares traded lower by 0.47% at $312.17 at last check Friday.
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.