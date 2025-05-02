Kimberly-Clark Commits $2 Billion For US Expansion Overhaul

Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB is set to invest upwards of $2 billion into its North American business over the next five years, marking its largest U.S.-based expansion effort in more than 30 years.

The initiative comes amid growing consumer demand for its popular household products, including Huggies, Kleenex, and Cottonelle.

Central to this plan are two major buildouts: a production facility in Warren, Ohio, and an upgrade to the Beech Island, South Carolina, location, which will feature a fully automated logistics hub.

These developments are designed to increase manufacturing capacity, enhance technological advancement, and support the company's long-term growth objectives.

"This landmark investment represents a strategic bet on the American consumer and our ability to drive innovation-led sustainable growth for Kimberly-Clark," said Group President, Kimberly-Clark North America, Russ Torres.

The new plant in Ohio will act as a central manufacturing site for the Northeast and Midwest. Positioned to serve approximately 117 million people, the one-million-square-foot complex will bolster Kimberly-Clark's personal care segment by assimilating advanced production systems and boosting the pace of product development.

In South Carolina, Kimberly-Clark will build a high-tech distribution center next to its biggest U.S. plant, using robotics and AI to speed up delivery and enhance shipping efficiency.

Together, these projects are expected to generate over 900 skilled jobs in fields such as industrial automation and advanced manufacturing.

Construction is slated to begin in May 2025 and could take up to three years to complete. Kimberly-Clark's first-quarter sales were down 6% to $4.84 billion.

Price Action: KMB shares traded lower by 0.18% at $129.64 at last check on Friday.

