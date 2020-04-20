New Foods We Can't Wait To Try: Plenty Of Meal Kits And A Midnight Snack Guaranteed To Please

We recently previewed some of the latest food items we can't wait to try. This week's version is much of the same: family-style meal kits, comfort foods, tasty treats, and a midnight snack that probably shouldn't be allowed during a quarantine.

Breakfast: All About The Bagels

Being a native Montrealer has its perks in terms of food, especially living in the undisputed capital of bagels. Sorry New York City, we still love you.

Preparing a bagel-themed breakfast involves a lot of work and effort. And if there's one thing I want to avoid during a lazy Saturday morning is work and effort. Einstein Bros. listened to my calls with the introduction of its Family Meals.

The new Hot & Ready Brunch Box is enough to feed up to eight people. It includes six bagels, one egg sandwich, two bacon and cheddar egg sandwiches, four muffins, four twice-baked hash browns and a tub of cream cheese spread.

See Also: 7 New Food Items We Can't Wait To Eat: Shackburger, Big King XL And More

Lunch: Panera Family Feast

Panera Bread's new Family Feast bundle has enough or everyone, including the kids. The sandwich chain started selling a box of sandwiches and treats to feed a family of four for just $29.

Included in the new bundle is two half sandwiches with plenty of choices, including favorites like Steak & White Cheddar or Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini Melt. The kids have their choice of Grilled Cheese, Ham or Turkey Sandwich. Included with the box is a whole salad, a family size Mac & Cheese and a Baguette.

Snack: Yo Quiero Taco Bell

Taco Bell can always be counted on for a delicious snack that is good at any time of the day. The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) brand launched its new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. The new item consists of a regular Doritos Locos Tacos but with a flamin' hot crunch. It can be ordered as part of a $2 Flamin' Hot Duo and comes with a medium drink.

Dinner Option 1: Guinness Pub Burger

TGI Fridays introduced its new Guinness Pub Burger, a true pleaser for the most demanding burger fans. The new menu item includes a Guinness Draught Stout-infused beef patty with all the fixings, including a Guinness-infused glaze and a choice of a side.

Dinner Option 2: Wings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) seems to be best suited to satisfy my chicken wings cravings. The chain is serving up a new Gourmet Wing & Sauce Bar with 50 bone-in wings along with Rance, Bleu Cheese, Buzzard, Whisky River BBQ and Teriyaki sauces on the side.

See Also: Celeb Chef Robert Irvine Says Coronavirus Will Permanently Change Restaurant Business

Dessert: Plenty Of Ice Cream Options

The summer months are quickly approaching, but ice cream lovers can get a head start with plenty of new options to choose from.

First up is Friendly's Family Ice Cream Sundae Kits, loaded with a carton of ice cream of your picking, three toppings, whipped cream, cups, and cones.

For those who want to cozy up on the couch with a bit of a boozy treat, Haagen-Dazs brand is for you. The Nestle brand launched multiple new ice creams, including an Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, and Bourbon Praline Pecan.

Finally, Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is re-launching its Frosty cookie sundae that features Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and chocolate chunk cookie bites.

Midnight Snack: Beans

Beans for a midnight snack during quarantine? What can possibly go wrong?

Critical Bean Co. has a new can of baked beans: jalapeno and bacon as part of a partnership with Dude Excellent. If spicy isn't your thing, why not try another flavor, including Dr Pepper baked beans or Buckin' Buffalo beans.