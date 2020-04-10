7 More New Foods We Can't Wait To Try: Dickey's BBQ Family Pack, Dairy Queen Blizzards And More

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is putting on hold its new menu offers, including a brisket meal. BBQ chain Dickey's isn't holding back on a brisket meal, which earns it my top new food item to try.

New food items in the grocery store and restaurant items available for delivery couldn't have come at a better time. The American public remains mostly sheltered up in their homes and many are itching for something new and exciting to eat.

But let's start at the most important meal of the day, breakfast.

See Also: 7 New Food Items We Can't Wait To Eat: Shackburger, Big King XL And More

Breakfast: Denny's Family Pack

Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) launched multiple "Shareable Family Packs" for delivery or takeout. Each themed meal consists of enough food to feed four to five people, or two to three very hungry people.

The "Grand Slam Pack" consists of eight classic pancakes, eight scrambled eggs, four pieces of bacon, four sausages and some hash browns to complete the hearty breakfast. Regular coffee, decaf, tea and other drinks are part of the package while toast is an extra option.

Lunch: Little Caesars Pizza

Pizza for lunch? Maybe not after a family-sized Grand Slam breakfast. The new Pepperoni Cheeser! Cheeser! from Little Caesars sounds great for a rainy afternoon followed by a nap.

The new pie was first spotted in Lexington, Kentucky but has been spotted in other cities, according to Chewboom. The pie consists of a large pepperoni with fresh mozzarella, sweet basil and a toasted asiago-parmesan crust.

Mid-Afternoon Snack: Taco Bell

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) was also spotted selling a new item at select stores. The Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos consists of a Flamin' Hot Doritos-flavored taco with all the fixings and trimmings.

Brisket Time!

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is selling a new Classic Family Pack for a family of four, or again, two to three very hungry people. On the menu is one pound of brisket (my favorite) and one pound of pulled pork. Sides include beans, slaw, potato salad, dinner rolls, sauce, pickles, and onions. The package is available for online ordering or through the app. Other options include curbside pick-up and free doorstep delivery.

Alternative Dinner: Burgers

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is joining the rapidly growing family meal deal with its own #StayInTheBox meal deal. A burger-themed or chicken-themed meal deal is meant to feed a family of four for dinner and another option is available for breakfast.

Dessert: 2 Ice Cream Options

Ice cream for dessert is a given for the vast majority of people. Since I'm far from what would be considered a big fan of ice cream, the handful of times I go out for a treat, it better be good. And the new Dairy Queen Blizzard of the month looks like it won't disappoint.

Throughout April, the Brownie Dough Blizzard will be served and consists of soft-serve ice cream, real brownie dough pieces, chocolate chunks, and cocoa fudge. Personally, I will be a lot happier if the fudge can be replaced with hot caramel.

Alternatively, Baskin-Robbins has a new Cotton Candy Crackle Ice Cream. The Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) brand is offering free delivery through DoorDash with the promo code "BASKIN" for all orders of at least $15.

Did I miss anything on my list? Let us know what you are eager to try! Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.