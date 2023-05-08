Apple CEO Tim Cook Finds Clarity Using This Strategy: It's A 'Palate Cleanser For The Mind'

Compared to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple's AAPL Tim Cook adopts a more balanced and restrained leadership style, resulting in greater overall employee satisfaction, according to a report.

That may be because Cook practices activities that promote personal well-being, inspiration, and relaxation, contributing to his overall happiness, which spreads into his business endeavors.

While the Alabama-born CEO's company has developed technology that has changed the way humans interact –products and devices that have undeniably contributed to the negative health impacts of too much screen time, Cook makes a point to spend time outdoors, and finds tranquility in nature, according to GQ, which interviewed him last month.

It’s a “palate cleanser for the mind,” Cook told the outlet, adding, “Actually, it’s even more than that, it’s better than any other thing you can possibly do!”

The outdoors may be where Cook gains the perspective to not only handle the internal workings of Apple with grace and calmness, but to turn what many other CEOs may perceive as a nuisance or a problem into a source of inspiration.

How Spending Time Outdoors Helps Cook Deal With Conflict

The multi-billionaire, who leads one of the globe’s largest tech companies, with a $2.75 trillion market cap, stands in contrast to his predecessor, Steve Jobs, who appeared to thrive surrounded by conflict, according to the publication.

While Cook has no choice but to deal with conflict, he channels it differently, often turning it into creativity. The CEO has a publicly listed email address and reads the messages of those who take the time to reach out. In those messages, Cook finds inspiration, according to GQ.

When it comes to feedback, particularly the criticism that comes after a product launch, Cook has learned to let things go. He shared with the outlet, "Talking heads critiquing—this kind of stuff kind of goes through me. It has to, or I wouldn’t be able to function."

Cook's tranquil and balanced approach in the workplace is not only a result of the time he spends outdoors, but also the memories he cherishes from those experiences. "I always think about hiking and the things that really settle my mind when I’m here," he shared.

