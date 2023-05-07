Elon Musk shared his take on Adderall, a medication that is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk said in response to a post on Twitter, "Adderall is an anger amplifier. Best used sparingly or not at all."

The billionaire said replying to a tweet that noted there was some "very weird stuff" going on with the ADHD drug.

This isn't the first time that the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO has advised against using Adderall.

In late April, Musk told a Twitter user to avoid the drug at "all costs."

He called Adderall "low-grade speed" and said the drug "amplifies your inner a**hole."

In a conversation, on Twitter, with Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, Musk said in February that his "pet theory" was that too much Adderall is "making people grumpy."

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been grappling with months of Adderall short supply with the Food and Drug Administration first confirming a nationwide shortage in October, reported NBC News.

The FDA’s website currently lists the medicine as “available” but for certain lower doses. But 20 mg and 30 mg tablets continue to be listed as “limited supply available.” The agency noted that the manufacturer Teva continues to “experience unprecedented increase in demand.”



Last year, Musk said that psychedelics and Ketamine are better than pharmaceutical medicines.

He said at the time, "I've talked to many more people who were helped by psychedelics & ketamine than SSRIs & amphetamines."

Adderall is a stimulant and is a mix of Amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, according to WebMD.

More recently, Musk said that in the future people "won't need to pay for drugs" to get high thanks to the evolution of technology.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.

