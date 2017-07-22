In this era of technology dependence, whenever a person needs information, they Google it by using Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s search engine. But, what is the first step consumers take when they are searching for a product to buy? According to Statista, they skip the search platform and head straight to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

In fact, not only is Amazon's search engine considered to be a "powerful rival" to Google, the online shopping site is beating Google to become the first stop for online shoppers, Statista noted.

Statista, citing a UPS survey of more than 5,000 people who shop online, noted that Amazon is the first choice of destination by a notable margin: 29 percent. Search engines, including Google's, ranks second at 15 percent, followed by a retail store at 13 percent and the retailer's website at 12 percent.

Other online marketplaces rank at 9 percent and perhaps surprisingly, a retailer's app ranks last at just 4 percent.

"In their quest for efficiency, serious shoppers want to find the most information on the greatest number of products in the least amount of time," the UPS report stated. "Marketplaces in general have positioned themselves as the first stop for heavy shoppers, who are doing more shopping online."



Source: Statista

