Harris Drinks A Miller High Life On 'The Late Show,' Labels Trump Loser, Criticizes Ties To Putin: 'He Openly Admires Dictators And Authoritarians'

Vice President Kamala Harris' media blitz included an interview with Stephen Colbert that saw her drinking beer and taking shots at Donald Trump with one month to go until the 2024 presidential election.



What Happened: Over the past several days, Harris has made appearances on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "The Howard Stern Show," "The View," "60 Minutes" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

While each interview has provided memorable moments and quotes from Harris about the 2024 election, her appearance with host Stephen Colbert Tuesday night may have proved the most memorable.

Airing Tuesday night on CBS, which is a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA, Harris and Colbert drank beers together with the vice president opting to have a Miller High Life.

"The last time I had beer was a baseball game with Doug (Emhoff)," Harris told Colbert, as reported by Variety.

Harris quoted Miller High Life's slogan "The champagne of beers" as she took a sip from the beer. Miller High Life, which is owned by Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP, has been around since 1903.

Colbert asked Harris about the upcoming book "War" by Bob Woodward, which alleged Trump remained in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving the White House.

"I haven't read it. But look, I said even at the debate, Donald Trump — he openly admires dictators and authoritarians. He has said he wants to be a dictator on day one if he were elected again as president," Harris said.

Harris said the president of the U.S. should "stand strong and defend the principles" America holds dear and stand with the country's allies.

"We must stand with our friend Ukraine where Russia is attempting to change borders by force."

Harris also criticized Trump's election efforts and failing effort in the 2020 election.

"People are exhausted by that old tired playbook of Donald Trump's … Folks are ready to turn the page."

Trump lost the 2020 election, Harris added when asked directly by host Colbert.

"You know when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser. This is what somebody at my rallies said. I thought it was funny."

Colbert said the statement was accurate to which Harris responded with a joke.

"This is what happens when I drink beer."

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It's Important: Harris' recent media blitz comes as she may be losing momentum in election polls as voting day nears.

Users on social media were quick to point out that Harris drinking a beer may have been an attempt to win over male voters and selecting Miller High Life, which is brewed in Wisconsin, may have also had more to do with trying to win over voters in the key 2024 election swing state.

Colbert labeled the drinking of a beer with Harris as part of "the vibe election," as reported by the New York Post.

"Elections, I think, are won on vibes. Because one of the old saws is I — They just want somebody they can have a beer with," Colbert said.

Tuesday's interview on "The Late Show" marked Harris' first time on the program since becoming the Democratic Party nominee for president in the 2024 election. Overall, it was Harris' seventh time on the show, with her first time coming as a U.S. senator on April 19, 2018, and most recently coming as vice president on March 15, 2023.

Read Next:

Photo: Paramount/CBS Entertainment