Putin Says Russia Backs Harris And Her 'Infectious Laugh' For 2024 Election: 'We Will Root For Her'

Vice President Kamala Harris has gained the support of an unlikely person with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Russia will be rooting for her to win the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Harris became the front-runner for the 2024 election after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Biden threw his support behind Harris as did many other political leaders.

While Harris has the support of Biden and past presidents such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, she can now add the Russian president to the list of people who hope she wins the 2024 election.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok Thursday, Putin said the decision on who wins the 2024 U.S. presidential election is "the choice of the American people."

Putin said that Russia and himself are backing Harris for the election, according to a report from NBC News.

"I told you, our favorite, if I may say so, was the current president, Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he advised all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do it as well, we will root for her," Putin said.

Putin said former President Donald Trump has introduced restrictions and sanctions against Russia that could be bad for the country.

"And if Ms. Harris is doing well, perhaps she will refrain from doing anything like that."

Puttin also said Harris has "such an expressive and infectious laugh" that could mean she is doing well.

The comments from Putin are likely to be taken with a grain of salt with NBC News noting the sarcasm in the Russian president's voice during the interview.

Why It's Important: Trump has often boasted of having a strong relationship with Putin and has promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours if he's elected president.

Putin's comments come a day after it was reported Biden would accuse Russia of interfering with the 2024 election after its previous interference in past presidential elections.

The Departments of Justice, State and Treasury announced sanctions and criminal charges Wednesday for Russia's attempt at seeking to manipulate the opinion of American voters ahead of the 2024 election.

"The American people are entitled to know when a foreign power is attempting to exploit our country's free exchange of ideas in order to send around its own propaganda," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the U.S. believes Putin is aware of the activity that led to the sanctions and charges against Russian media outlet RT.

"We believe Mr. Putin is weighing in on these actions," Kirby said.

The latest commentary on Russia’s involvement in the 2024 election and Putin's "endorsement" of Harris could make the relationship between the U.S. and Russia an increasingly important topic for Trump and Harris to address. Russia could be one of the key topics addressed during the presidential debate on Sept. 10, which is set to be hosted by Walt Disney Co DIS unit ABC.

