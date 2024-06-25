Trump Vs. Biden: New 2024 Election Poll Show Tie, But Here's Who Independent Voters Favor

Loading... Loading...

A close race is expected between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

A new poll shows a dead heat between the two candidates.



What Happened: For months, election polls have been showing a tight race between Biden and Trump, which comes before the first presidential debate on Thursday.

A new YouGov/The Economist 2024 election poll shows a tie between Biden and Trump. Here are the latest results:

Joe Biden: 42%

Donald Trump: 42%

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 4%

Jill Stein: 1%

Cornel West: 1%

Not Voting: 2%

Not Sure: 8%

While the poll is extremely close when the 1,600 voters polled are factored in, a look at the key Independent voters could paint a tough picture for Biden. Here are how the Independent voters in the poll responded:

Joe Biden: 30%

Donald Trump: 38%

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 8%

Jill Stein: 3%

Cornel West: 1%

Not Voting: 4%

Not Sure: 15%

Why It's Important: The poll saw that 23% of respondents said the country was headed in the right direction with 67% saying the country is on the wrong track.

That question and results could point to voters wanting someone other than Biden leading the country after several years of high inflation and worries about the economy.

Biden gets a 37% approval rating in the poll with 38% approving of the job he's done with jobs and the economy and only 31% approving of the job he has done on inflation.

The poll finds that 39% of respondents find Biden favorable with 42% finding Trump favorable.

Jobs and the economy are ranked as important (either very important or somewhat important) by 96% of voters in the poll. Inflation is also ranked as important by 96% of respondents.

Other items that scored high as being important to voters were immigration (86%), foreign policy (87%), national security (91%), education (90%), health care (94%), taxes (93%), civil liberties (86%) and crime (92%).

When asked what the most important item was, voters ranked inflation first at 25%, immigration second at 11% and health care and jobs/the economy tied for third place at 10% each.

The latest poll shows Biden with a tie with Trump, but his campaign team might be worried to see his approval rating, support from Independent voters and worry of how he's handling the economy from voters.

