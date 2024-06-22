Biden Vs. Trump: President Maintains 1 Point Lead, Wins Battle For 'Double Hater' Voters Who Dislike Both 2024 Election Candidates

Loading... Loading...

Voters will head to the polls in less than five months and will most likely choose between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Many election polls continue to show a close race between the two candidates in what will be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

What Happened: Biden and Trump have dominated the 2024 election betting odds from sportsbooks and prediction markets for many months, with Trump often in the lead.

The recent guilty verdict for Trump in a criminal trial alleging he falsified business records has changed the opinion of some voters based on recent polls.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters shows the following results, with the results from the June 11 poll in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 44% (44%)

Donald Trump: 43% (43%)

Someone Else: 8% (8%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

Of the Democratic voters polled, 87% have Biden as their top pick, which is up one percentage point from the previous poll. Eighty-eight percent of Republican voters polled have Trump as their top pick, which was up one percentage point from last week's poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 pick as follows, with the June 11 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 35% (34%)

Donald Trump: 37% (37%)

Someone Else: 18% (18%)

Don't Know: 11% (11%)

Why It's Important: For a second straight week, Biden has a one-point lead over Trump. This marks the first lead for Biden in the Morning Consult head-to-head poll since early May.

Biden's lead comes after Trump dominated the head-to-head polls in January and February, before Biden narrowed the deficit in past months and, in some cases, tying or taking the lead.

Another positive for Biden in the latest poll comes from the so-called "double haters," who are voters who view both Biden and Trump as unfavorable. Among those who dislike both candidates, voters said they would vote as follows for the 2024 election, with the results from the previous poll in parentheses.

Joe Biden: 29% (28%)

Donald Trump: 25% (24%)

Someone Else: 34% (36%)

Don't Know: 12% (12%)

For a seventh consecutive week, Biden's net favorability rating has been ahead of Trump's, marking Biden's longest streak since April 2023.

After hitting his lowest net favorability since January in last week's poll, Trump improved his standing in the latest poll. Still, voters have unfavorable views of both candidates.

The top issues for voters in the latest poll are the economy, national security and health care. Immigration has gained interest among voters as a top issue, with 66% saying it is “very important” to their vote in the 2024 election, compared to 50% who said the same in November 2022.

The latest poll marks one of the last head-to-head Morning Consult polls before the first presidential debate on June 27.

