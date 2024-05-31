10% Of Republicans Less Likely To Vote For Trump In Presidential Elections After Felony Conviction: Poll

Loading... Loading...

A recent poll has revealed that a notable percentage of Republican voters are now less likely to cast their ballots for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, following his conviction for a felony.

What Happened: A Reuters/Ipsos poll, which concluded on Friday, found that 10% of registered Republican voters are now less inclined to vote for Trump. This comes in the wake of his conviction by a Manhattan jury for falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to an adult star.

On the other hand, 56% of Republican voters stated that the conviction would not impact their voting decision, while 35% indicated that they are now more likely to support Trump, who has vehemently denied the charges against him and has pledged to appeal.

Among independent voters, 25% said they are now less likely to support Trump, 18% said they are more likely, and 56% said the conviction would have no bearing on their decision.

Despite the increase in support from over a third of Republican voters, the potential loss of a tenth of his party’s voters could be significant for Trump, given the narrow margins of U.S. presidential elections.

Why It Matters: The poll results indicate a potential shift in the political landscape, with the upcoming election being impacted by Trump’s conviction. The former president’s legal troubles have also had a significant impact on the betting odds for the 2024 election, although he remains the favorite to win.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has emphasized that Trump’s conviction demonstrates that no one is above the law. The outcome of Trump’s legal battles, including the pending trials for electoral fraud and mishandling classified documents, could have a significant impact on the upcoming election.

