Trump Vs. Biden: Current President Surpasses Former President In Latest 2024 Election Poll, How Independent Voters Could Flip The Script

Victories in the primary election have solidified a likely head-to-head matchup of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Election polls continued to show a close race between the two candidates with the election less than 11 months away.

What Happened: For months, Biden and Trump have been the frontrunners for their respective Democratic and Republican parties and are the betting favorites to win the November general election.

The 2024 election between Biden and Trump would be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, which Biden won to become the 46th president of the U.S.

National polls of registered voters showed a close race between the two contenders, with Trump often leading the way.

The most recent Morning Consult election poll of registered voters shows a new leader, with the following results and those from the March 19 poll in parentheses.

Joe Biden: 44% (43%)

Donald Trump: 43% (43%)

Someone Else: 9% (9%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

The latest poll showed a one percentage point gain for Biden while the other three choices showed the same results from the previous poll.

Despite the lead over Trump, Biden does not have 50% or more support, with 14% of voters still undecided or considering a third-party candidate such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Of Democratic voters polled, 87% chose Biden as their top pick, which was up two percentage points from last week. Of Republican voters polled, 88% chose Trump as their top pick, which was in-line with last week's poll results.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 picks as the following, with the March 19 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 33% (32%)

Donald Trump: 38% (37%)

Someone Else: 20% (18%)

Don't Know: 10% (12%)

Why It's Important: Trump dominated the Morning Consult head-to-head poll against Biden in the months of January and February. Biden has narrowed the gap in March, leading several weeks or tied.

The poll results showed a high number of voters are still undecided about the election or considering voting for someone other than the two leading candidates. Of Independent voters, Trump continued to post a strong lead of five percentage points over Biden.

The latest poll saw Biden and Trump tied in net favorability rating, marking the first time Trump didn't have an advantage in the category since January.

Biden also posted an advantage in the net buzz, which tracks the percent of people who have heard something positive versus something negative about a candidate.

The negative buzz could get worse for Trump in the next poll after he appeared in court this week for his hush money trial, which could officially begin on April 15.

