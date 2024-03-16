Biden Asks For Permission To Answer Questions In Michigan, Former White House Foreign Press Chief Says 'Let Joe Be Joe' To Defeat Trump

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is fighting a close race against Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

One of the key items on voters’ minds is Biden’s age and his recent mix-ups during speeches. Those items likely won't be helped by an appearance in Michigan.



What Happened: Biden has been hitting the 2024 election trail in several key swing states, including Michigan.

During an appearance in Michigan on Thursday, Biden was heard asking his staff for permission to take questions from the audience.

"Can I take a couple of questions?" Biden was heard asking, as shared by the New York Post.

The question from Biden came as he was meeting with supporters and volunteers of his 2024 election campaign in the state.

A staff member replied, "Yeah, we're going to take a few questions," which prompted other staff members to quickly usher press members away from the conversation.

"Thank you press … back in the vehicles," a staffer was heard saying as the media was escorted away before Biden answered any questions.

The incident followed a similar event in New Hampshire on Monday when Biden was also heard asking his team, "Am I allowed to take any questions?"

The press was thanked by Biden's staff while camera feeds covering the event were cut out.

Why It's Important: The New York Post report stated that Biden has been overheard suggesting that he might face consequences for responding to questions not sanctioned by his staff.

According to reports, Biden has held the lowest number of press conferences and interviews since becoming president in the modern era.

While the lack of interviews and unprepared questions could be part of his team's strategy for the 2024 election, a former White House Foreign Press Group president suggested a new plan.

"Let Joe be Joe," Kethevane Gorjestani said, according to Deadline.

Gorjestani said there was a feeling among the media that Biden's staff was less likely to let him interact with journalists. She said this was in stark contrast to Trump's time in the White House when he was at the podium "all the time."

"At least part of his team is trying to shield him from making a mistake or saying something that makes news that they don't want him to say. But there's also a wide agreement among reporters that Joe Biden is never as good as when he's off the cuff."

Gorjestani's comments come as Biden has mixed up names and events during speeches.

"It comes with its risks, but all leaders have these risks when they sit down for interviews or press conferences," she said.

Gorjestani said that, while there could be risks, Biden has also thrived in unscripted moments.

"You look at the State of the Union, all the unscripted moments where he's responding to heckling from the Republicans, that is the best response to the criticism or the concerns about his age. He's more than capable to engage with antagonistic calls and questions — and he's good at it."

Biden's counterpart Trump has also mixed up names during speeches, but the former president has not shied away from speeches or answering questions from the media.

