Biden To McDonald's Workers: 'You Are Victims Of Power'

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden told McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) workers and other hourly wage earners they are "victims of power."

Biden spoke last week at a pro-union rally organized by the organization "Fight for $15 and Union," according to Restaurant Business. He told hourly wage workers they're fighting against a "significant amount of power" and the only recourse is to fight "with more power" and "unions are required.

McDonald's told the publication it neither lobbies for or against a change to any federal minimum wage. The restaurant said it's up to the elected leaders to "set, debate and change" minimum wages.

McDonald's also said it "recognizes the rights under the law" for each individual to willfully join a labor organization or choose not to join.

The politicization of minimum wage will likely intensify ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Some argue the government's change to a minimum wage is long overdue while others argue the government should step aside and let companies take it upon themselves to pay employees more.

McDonald's already pays a wage above the federally mandated minimum of $7.25. The company joins a handful of notable other national chains who decided among themselves to pay employees more. For example, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced more than a year ago it will pay every employee at least $15 per hour.

The Fight for $15 and Union organization has the support of multiple Democratic presidential candidates, including ernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker and Julian Castro, according to Restaurant Business.

