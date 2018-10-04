3 Strategic Reasons For Amazon's $15 Minimum Wage
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) received praise for its decision this week to raise its minimum wage for all employees to $15 per hour.
While the decision generated a ton of positive press for Amazon, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said Thursday there are at least three reasons why raising the minimum wage was a savvy move for Amazon and its investors.
The increased labor costs will certainly weigh on Amazon’s earnings and margins in the near-term, Forte said in a note, but profits have never been the primary concern for Amazon investors. Forte listed three reason why the wage increase is smart strategy for Amazon:
- In an increasingly tight labor market, higher wages will help Amazon attract qualified entry-level talent as it expands its rapidly growing businesses.
- Amazon’s push to add physical retail stores, such as Amazon Go Stores, bookstores and Whole Foods locations, will create new demand for low-level employees.
- A $15 minimum wage provides Amazon with additional political influence as a leader in the living wage political movement.
For investors, Forte said payroll expenses will likely increase in the mid single-digits and will be partially offset by the company rolling back bonuses and stock compensation programs.
“Lastly, as a number of Amazon’s fastest growing business are its most profitable, such as advertising, AWS, and third-party retail, the wage increase may not have a significant negative impact on its near-term and longer-term profitability,” Forte said.
D.A. Davidson reiterated its Buy rating and $2,450 price target for Amazon's stock. Shares traded around $1,908 at time of publication.
Related Links:
Bloomberg Report Says Amazon, Apple Data Centers Were Infiltrated By China
Google To Begin Beta Testing Of Project Stream, Starting With 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'
Photo credit: Maryland GovPics, Flickr
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: D.A. Davidson minimum wage Tom ForteAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.