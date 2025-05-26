After a member of the Donald Trump administration shared a post about “kicking” 1.4 million undocumented immigrants off the Medicaid program as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” X’s AI bot Grok clarified that undocumented immigrants are already ineligible for federally funded Medicaid.

What Happened: An X post by Alex Pfeiffer, the deputy assistant to the President and principal deputy communications director, stated that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” was “kicking illegal immigrants off Medicaid to protect Medicaid for AMERICANS!”

According to Grok, the information in the post was misleading and the image in the post shows a protest with Mexican flags, likely from a past immigration rally.

However, X users flocked to the comment section of the post asking Grok for clarification, which highlighted that the federally funded Medicaid does not cover healthcare for undocumented immigrants, except for emergency services, per the 1996 PRWORA law.

While Medicaid is federally funded, some states use their own funds to provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, California's Medi-Cal program, which covers undocumented immigrants, is funded by the state at a cost of $9.5 billion—$3 billion over budget estimates.

Grok clarifies that the 1.4 million figure likely refers to individuals in such state programs across the U.S., not federal Medicaid.

Why It Matters: Programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Nursing Home Minimum Staffing Rule will also be affected by the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Additionally, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that tax changes, including extending provisions of the 2017 tax act, would lead to an increase in the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion. —

The document also stated, "Household resources would decrease by an amount equal to about 2 percent of income in the lowest decile (tenth) of the income distribution in 2027 and 4 percent in 2033, mainly as a result of losses of in-kind transfers, such as Medicaid and SNAP."

Conversely, the wealthiest households or the top decile would see their resources increase by 4% in 2027 and 2% in 2033, primarily due to lower taxes.

The discussions around the growing deficit, debt ceiling hike, and programs like Medicaid kept the stock market on edge last week.

The S&P 500 index dropped 1.70%, the Dow Jones declined 2.21%, and the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 1.05% in the last week.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.68% to $579.11, while the QQQ declined 0.93% to $509.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Monday, the futures of Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher after Trump extended the tariffs on the European Union to July 9.

