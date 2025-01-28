Moderna, Pfizer Surge Amid CDC-WHO Split And Bird Flu; RFK Jr. Nomination Looms — A Recipe For The Perfect Storm?

Global health concerns escalated Monday as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly halted collaboration with the World Health Organization, coinciding with the discovery of a rare H5N9 bird flu strain in California and upcoming Senate confirmation hearings for vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What Happened: The developments sent ripples through healthcare stocks, with vaccine manufacturers showing mixed reactions. Moderna Inc. MRNA edged up 0.58%, while Pfizer Inc. PFE gained 2.95% amid heightened focus on potential bird flu preparedness.

CDC official John Nkengasong‘s Sunday memo, viewed by The Associated Press, ordered an immediate stop to all WHO collaborations, catching health experts off guard as the U.S. faces multiple health challenges, including 13 measles outbreaks this year.

The first U.S. H5N9 outbreak, detected at a Merced County duck farm alongside the more common H5N1 strain, led to the culling of 119,000 birds, Reuters reported.

The discovery comes as egg prices nationwide hit $4.15 per dozen in December. The United States Department of Agriculture is projecting a further 20% increase this year due to ongoing bird flu impacts, according to a separate Associated Press report.

The timing is particularly significant as Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism, faces Senate confirmation hearings this week for Health and Human Services Secretary. His potential appointment has already influenced market sentiment, with some vaccine stocks experiencing volatility.

“The concurrent WHO separation and emerging health threats create significant uncertainty for healthcare investors,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a University of Southern California public health expert.

See Also: Nvidia Says DeepSeek An ‘Illustration’ Of How New AI Models Can Be Created While Being Export-Control Compliant Amid $600 Billion Market Value Plunge

Why It Matters: The healthcare sector’s response reflects broader market concerns. The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA has gained 1.2% year-to-date, while major vaccine producers maintain substantial government contracts for flu preparedness.

Sanofi SA SNY, GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK, and other manufacturers secured $72 million in federal funding last October for bird flu vaccine production. Moderna separately received $176 million from BARDA for mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine development.

The CDC decision follows President Donald Trump‘s executive order to withdraw from WHO, though the complete withdrawal requires congressional approval and a one-year notice period.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.