12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $9.95 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Ocugen's trading volume reached 7.6 million shares. This is 13.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock rose 5.79% to $1.46. Trading volume for this security closed at 35.3K, accounting for 1.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares rose 4.26% to $1.71. This security traded at a volume of 147 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.0 million.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $4.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.7K shares, which is 0.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares rose 2.84% to $5.06. At the close, Ocuphire Pharma's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.

Losers

Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares fell 13.97% to $7.27 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.2K shares, which is 7.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.2 million.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock fell 6.26% to $2.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 30.2K shares, which is 2.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock declined by 5.71% to $5.29. This security traded at a volume of 303 shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock declined by 2.73% to $2.5. This security traded at a volume of 3.9K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 2.73% to $1.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.9K, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares declined by 2.53% to $1.16. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.