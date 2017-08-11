Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher by $1.48 — or 23 percent — at $7.55 in Friday's session. Community Health Systems is leading the way in the beaten-down hospital sector, one of the worst performing sectors in 2017.

The stock, which was hovering near the lows from its post-earning beat-down, bottomed ahead of the pair of lows from Wednesday ($6.03) and Thursday ($6.04) at $6.10. It then embarked on a slow and steady rally that has gradually made new highs for the session.

As of 2:00 p.m. EST, it reached and surpassed its higher level since its second-quarter report with the current high being $7.57. On the day of its report, it peaked at $7.55 and the following day at $7.56. In order to fill the void in price left from its July 27 session, it will need to reach $8.40.

