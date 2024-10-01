Leaked EA Project Rene Images Reveal Controversial Changes: Why The Sims Fans Are Furious

Nearly two years after Electronic Arts Inc. EA teased Project Rene, a new entry in The Sims series that many hoped would become The Sims 5, the excitement has turned into frustration.

Following EA’s recent announcement that it has no plans for The Sims 5, new leaked screenshots from Project Rene have surfaced, revealing significant changes, IGN reported.

The Sims: New Features

Over the past week, various images from a recent playtest of Project Rene have circulated online, showcasing features like a to-do list, a chat box, and a small neighborhood to explore.

A notable addition is the ability to work at a cafe, which has drawn comparisons to The Sims Mobile, EA's 2018 title that included a similar mechanic and stopped receiving updates earlier this year.

Players quickly compared these recent images to earlier visuals of Project Rene, leading many to believe the game has been altered significantly. Critics argue that the new art style appears downgraded and that the game's scope seems limited, suggesting a shift towards a more mobile-friendly design.

New images from "Project Rene" (which is NOT The Sims 5) pic.twitter.com/hSkPSkokuk — The Sims Nostalgia (@Sims_Nostalgia) September 29, 2024

Concerns Over Microtransactions

One of the most concerning revelations from the leaks is the introduction of a mobile-style coin tab, which appears to reward players for completing quests.

These coins seem intended for purchasing outfits, raising concerns about potential microtransactions in the game.

Y'all have to understand. The Sims team said that project Renee will be free to play. There is going to be a multiple micro transactions and this little icon specifically right here tells us everything we need to know about what their plans are for this game. pic.twitter.com/mTDOvUiiqJ — TheSimYin (@TheSimYin) September 30, 2024

Speculation On Development Changes

The contrast between the initial reveal of Project Rene and the latest leaks has led some players to speculate that the game may have been internally downsized or even scrapped in its previous vision.

Initially introduced in 2022 as a free-to-play title featuring multiplayer elements inspired by games like Animal Crossing and Among Us, Project Rene was expected to refresh the series. However, the latest images suggest a very different direction, leaving fans disheartened.

EA currently has not provided a formal announcement regarding the game’s release date or official reveal. However, small, invite-only playtests have been ongoing since its announcement.

