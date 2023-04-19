EA's The Sims 4 Breaks Records With Over 70 Million Players

Electronic Arts Inc. EA announced The Sims 4, the latest version of its popular life simulation, has now more than 70 million players worldwide, turning it into the most widely played game in The Sims franchise's 23-year history.

What Happened: In October 2022, The Sims 4 base game became available for all new players to download for free, and since then, more than 16 million new players have downloaded the game.

The average weekly users of the game have increased by 53% since the launch of the free download, EA stated in a blog post.

The Sims 4 has experienced global expansion with 75% of new unique players based outside of North America. The game has shown growth in areas such as Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland. Newly acquired players have enthusiastically embraced the game's catalog of more than 60 packs and kits.

Since the launch of the free base game download, there has been a significant increase in user-generated content downloads from the gallery, with more than seven million downloads in-game in the past week alone.

Furthermore, Maxis, the studio behind the title, recently delivered its most successful expansion pack launch week with The Sims 4 Growing Together, which introduced highly requested gameplay features centered around family dynamics and new life stages.

Following the release of the expansion pack and the free base game update featuring the infant life stage, players created more than 8.6 million in-game Sims infants. It's worth noting that this pack had the highest sales compared to any other pack launch since the first-ever Sims 4 expansion was released in 2015, according to Insider Gaming.

The game's Executive Producer Phillip Ring said: “It’s incredible to see how much our community has grown over the past eight years, and our players continue to inspire us with the countless ways they explore life in The Sims 4.

"We know The Sims 4 continues to be a creative outlet for people, and our team strives to deliver new and innovative gameplay content that empowers our players to embrace the chaos that comes with self-discovery.”

