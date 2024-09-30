Elon Musk 'Looking Forward' To Diablo IV's First Expansion, 'Vessel of Hatred,' As Chief Developer Rod Fergusson Announces Pre-Download Available Starting Today

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is known for his love for video games, is eagerly awaiting the release of the first expansion for Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Diablo IV, titled “Vessel of Hatred.”

What Happened: On Monday, Rod Fergusson, a renowned game industry producer at Blizzard Entertainment, took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that the first expansion for Diablo IV will be available from Oct. 7, 4 PM PDT.

He also stated that the game can be pre-downloaded on Battle.net starting at 4 PM today, with console preloads available two days prior.

In response to Fergusson’s announcement, Musk expressed his excitement, stating, “Cool, looking forward to it!”

Cool, looking forward to it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2024

The Vessel of Hatred expansion is set to introduce a new chapter in the dark fantasy action RPG, continuing the campaign and updating its existing systems.

The expansion's narrative will reportedly focus on the Prime Evil, Mephisto, and the demon’s intentions for Sanctuary following the events of Diablo IV. A major highlight of the expansion is the introduction of an entirely new character class, one that has never appeared in any previous Diablo game.

Why It Matters: Musk’s enthusiasm for video games is well-documented. He has previously shared his top video game picks with compelling storylines and praised record-breaking titles.

His love for gaming dates back to his childhood when he created and sold a video game at the age of 12.

Diablo IV, in particular, has caught Musk’s attention. Earlier, he hailed the game as a “Hall-Of-Fame” title after its player count surpassed 100 million.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.